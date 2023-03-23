‘It’s only when I got to hospital that I found out I had a stroke’ – Lira

A year after South African singer Lira suffered a stroke in Germany, the 44-year-old has taken to social media site Instagram to explain what happened on the fateful day.

Lira, real name Lerato Moipone Molapo, said she was travelling alone to Frankfurt and her band was coming from Sweden to join her.

“I arrived two days before my performance. I walked around taking in the sights and scenes and the people.”

“I spent the afternoon walking. At about 4.15pm I had a stroke, the sensation lasted about 15 minutes. I had no idea what was happening so I kept walking and nobody could see I had a stroke because I was walking normally.

“I walked into a restaurant but I couldn’t talk — I moved my mouth but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I broke down.”

The singer who speaks four languages said she was unable to tell the restaurant staff what was happening nor was she able to talk even when she got to the hotel.

“The words made no sense. I couldn’t figure out what the letters meant and how to put them together. I managed to get hold of someone special to me and got them to understand I wasn’t all right.

“March 23 — long story short — I fell asleep and in the morning my agent tried to reach me. She sent two people to my room and they figured out I couldn’t speak. The German promoter came and called the ambulance.

“The paramedics couldn’t speak English and it’s only when I got to hospital that I found out I had a stroke. Wow! I was shocked. I cried the whole day and in the morning I accepted my situation.”

During the time she was recovering Lira shared a clip of one of her performances featuring the song “Something Inside So Strong.”

“I’ve made such awesome progress — I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.

“Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, though I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love,” she wrote.

Lira is considered one of the best adult contemporary female solo artists in South Africa.

After the stroke in Germany she underwent medical treatment in South Africa and took a break from recording and live performances.