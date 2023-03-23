‘Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love’: Nadia Nakai on losing AKA

Zimbabwean-South African rapper and television personality Nadia Nakai is struggling to come to terms with the tragic gunning down of her boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes over a month ago in Durban and says she has a hole in her heart that’s not healing.

AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban on the 10th of February, alongside his long-time friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Nakai has been finding solace in tributes to her slain boyfriend using mainly Instagram and her other social media accounts.

“Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say “Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game”. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up. The world just doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto to my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again.”

“But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you everyday on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not.

“I know I need to get out my house soon, and I know the people that continue to hold me down, will be there for me, thank you, But I just feel like I’ll never be ready.

“What is my life going to look like now? time heals all, but time really takes it’s time, and I don’t know when I’ll ever be fine.”

Only last week AKA’s parents Lynn and Tony Forbes praised Nadia for loving their son and being the right person for him.

“Nadia, from the first day that I met you I knew you were right for my boy. See that smile on his dial! Thank you for loving him, he loved you truly. We love you,” wrote Tony.

“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him,” wrote Lynn.