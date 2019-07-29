Lira and husband Robin Kohl announce separation

The power couple announced the shocking news on Friday, but have been separated since March.

South African singer Lerato Molapo, known as Lira, announced on Instagram on Friday that her and husband Robin Kohl have separated.

Lira and Kohl, who is also her manager, have reportedly been separated since March this year, sources revealed to City Press.

The Instagram post explained that Kohl and Lira are in the process of deciding the future of their marriage of nine years, and that privacy would be appreciated.

It is not yet clear how Kohl and Lira’s split will affect their business relationship, but it is speculated that Lira will benefit more than Kohl.

Lira however said in her Instagram post that whatever the outcome of the couple’s decision, their strong bond will remain. The Citizen