‘I get surprised with how much progress I’m making’ – songbird Lira after stroke

14 months after she suffered from a stroke while in Germany, South African songbird Lira has said the ordeal, which left her unable to speak, has taught her to have a greater appreciation of life and not take anything for granted.

Following the stroke, the Benoni-native was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate and which can impact speech and comprehension.

Speaking with Relebogile Mabotja on Radio 702’s Upside of Failure, Lira said she was happy with the progress she was making as she once again learnt how to speak, read and write.

“I get surprised with how much progress I’m making and today is a good day,” she said.

Lira said while fans wanted her to speak about her experience in the past, she had not felt comfortable doing so until now.

“People have been asking me to share my story and I wasn’t ready because I couldn’t talk. I wasn’t ready to speak in a conversation but now I’m ready and my speech impediment doesn’t bother me, as it did before. I’m here to share my story.”

The incident, Lira said, had taught her to appreciate every moment and enjoy life.

“Just to enjoy life,” she said responding to a caller that asked if there was anything good that came from suffering the stroke. I don’t take anything for granted. It has made me value life a bit more.

“When you have a stroke, it calms you from the stress of life. When I’m stressed, I can’t speak, so it is important for me to keep calm and peaceful.”