Micasa frontman J’Something takes ‘brave step’ to release solo music

Micasa frontman J’Something has hailed his fans for giving him the courage to release music on his own, with the South African singer set to debut his first solo single, Not Alone, on Friday.

J’Something, alongside Dr Duda and Mo-T, formed Micasa in 2011, with the trio earning acclaim and collecting a multitude of awards since then.

As yet, it is unclear what is to become of Micasa as the voice of the group embarks on a solo journey.

Writing on social media, the crooner credited his fans for giving him the courage to break out of his shell and finally try his hand at a solo venture.

“I don’t really know what I’m feeling, but I can tell you it’s only goodness. It’s a sense of peace that I get to release without having pressure for it to become something, it’s a sense of gratitude that you guys cheered me for us to get this point, it’s a sense of relief to put myself out there and let the world know what I hear when I create alone, it’s also the excitement around this song potentially giving people a sense of spiritual connection,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, J’Something said he hoped that the song would uplift those that listened to it.

Aside from releasing music solo, J’Something is also one of the detectives on popular singing guessing game show, The Masked Singer South Africa.

He also owns Artistry, a restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg.