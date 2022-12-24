South African musician and Big Nuz member Mampintsha dies aged 40

South African musician and Big Nuz music group member Mampintsha, who is also husband to fellow singer Babes Wodumo, has died. According to reports the 40-year-old star died on Saturday morning.

His label West Ink Records confirmed the news in a statement saying details of his passing cannot be shared with the public and that communication about funeral and memorial services would be announced in due course.

Mampintsha real name, Mandla Maphumulo, had been admitted to the King Edward Hospital in Durban after suffering a minor stroke according to a statement released on Wednesday by record label Afrotainment.

He rose to fame as part of a trio, Big Nuz alongside Danger and R Mashesha who died in 2015.

Mampintsha and Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, have a child, known to fans as Sponge.

The pair tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special, in addition to the reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.