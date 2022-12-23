Parirenyatwa denies having hand in death of Ngarivhume’s relative

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has denied having a hand in the death of a woman who passed on after doctors mistakenly perforated her intestines during c-section delivery.

The 34 -year-old woman whose name could not be established but is related to the President of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume suffered misfortune during childbirth.

Ngarivhume had claimed that the operation was done at the country’s biggest but struggling hospital.

But Parirenyatwa, in a statement, denied the allegations stating that the operation was done at a private hospital and the patient was only referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit for further management.

“We have taken note of an article by Zimnews titled ‘Woman dies after Pari Doctors mistakenly cut intestines during C-Section’.

“We would like to put the record straight that this patient was not operated on at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but at one of the private health care facilities.

“Apparently, most of the private medical facilities have no Intensive Care or High Dependency Units (ICU and HDU) so the patient was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Intensive Care Unit for further management,” read the statement.

“Our Doctors tried their best to salvage the situation but, unfortunately the patient could not make it.

“We would want to assure members of the public that as a government health institution our focus is to save life and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals remains the preferred referral centre for such critical patients.”

Ngarivhume had decried the poor state of the country’s health system claiming that her relative died because of lack of proper medical equipment.

“For the past week I have been helping my sister look after her daughter. She passed on yesterday. She was 34. She died after going through a C-section operation to deliver her third baby at Pari. The doctors made a mistake and cut her intestines. She then developed an infection.

“They took her for a second operation to correct the error this didn’t work. A 3rd procedure was planned to clean her up but sadly she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

“During her care, she was put on an obsolete ventilator in the ICU at Pari. This country has gone to the dogs,” he said.