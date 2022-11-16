Dynamos sack coach Tonderai Ndiraya after barren spell in charge

Harare giants Dynamos Football Club parted ways with their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, the club announced in a statement issued on Tuesday.

DeMbare decided against renewing the gaffer’s contract which is set to expire at the end of this year (31st of December).

“Dynamos Football Club announces that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract with the club will not be renewed after its expiry on the 31st of December 2022,” reads the club’s statement.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision but Ndiraya will always be remembered for his contribution to Dynamos both as a player and a coach.

“However, this development does not dwarf the work Ndiraya has done in the last few years to rebuild Dynamos and position it for long-term success.

“Ndiraya remains a Dynamos son whose loyalty to the club has never been doubted. We wish Ndiraya all the best in his future endeavours.”

DeMbare could have reached the decision to part ways with Ndiraya after he failed to win any silverware in the just ended season, despite having once led the race with 12 points during the better part of the first half of the campaign.

The Glamour Boys missed out on the President’s Independence Trophy after suffering a 1-0 defeat to their rivals Highlanders FC in Bulawayo in April.

They were also booted out in the quarter final stage of the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup tournament losing 5-4 to FC Platinum after a penalty shoot out at National Sports Stadium in Harare in September.

At the start of the season, DeMbare who got a lucrative sponsorship deal from Sakunda Holdings which covers players and club’s staff salaries, winning bonuses and signing on fees were regarded as favourites to clinch the championship.

However, they surrendered the title to four-time champions Platinum who were confirmed champions with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ndiraya is heading to Shamva where he is likely set to take over as the new Simba Bhora head coach.

However, this could happen only, if the new premier league boys’ application for a waiver from ZIFA, for their head coach Arthur Tutani who is not qualified to sit in the dugout in the top flight league is turned down by the country’s football mother body.