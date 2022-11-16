Bloodbath at Dynamos as chairman Mupfurutsa and coach Ndiraya fired

Barely 24 hours after announcing they had parted ways with their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, 20-time championship winners, Dynamos FC have fired their chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

The club revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday, which reads:

“Dynamos Football Club would like to reveal that Isaiah Mupfurutsa is leaving his post as Chairman with immediate effect.

“Mr Mupfurutsa has served Dynamos with distinction since 2018 when he was appointed as Chairman. Therefore, Dynamos Football Club would like to thank Mupfurutsa for his tireless dedication to the team.”

There appears to be a lot of changes taking place at the club following a trophyless season.

Meanwhile, former Dynamos player Kaitano Tembo who has been fired twice in a space of six months in South Africa by SuperSport and Sekhukhune United is being touted as Ndiraya’s replacement.

Tembo has won one major trophy as a head coach, in 2019, when he led SuperSport United to the MTN-8 Cup triumph after beating Highlands Park.