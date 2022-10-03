Hwange bounce back into Premier Soccer League with game to spare

Hwange Football Club have made a quick return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following their relegation in 2019.

Fondly known as Chipangano, the club got crowned champions of the ZIFA Southern Region Division One league after beating Indlovu Iyanyathela by a narrow 1-0 win on Sunday at the Colliery Stadium in Hwange.

The Try Ncube coached side which missed top flight football this year after getting relegated two years back joined three other clubs namely; Simba Bhora, Green Fuel and Sheasham FC who also secured PSL for slots for next season.

Simba won the Northern Region Division One league while Sheasham and Green Fuel got crowned champions for the ZIFA Central and Eastern Regions respectively.

Reacting to their promotion, Hwange coach, Ncube said: “We are happy to be back in the top flight league,” he was quoted by the state owned Chronicle newspaper on Monday.

“I give credit to the executive, the technical team, players and most importantly the fans who never doubted us and kept believing we will make a quick return to the elite league.”

Ncube who joined Hwange in August after the departure of Bongani Mafu to Ngezi Platinum Stars is confident of his squad.

“I believe we have a good squad that can compete in the top flight league though we will improve in other areas,” he added.

Since taking over from Mafu in August, the former Bulawayo City head coach was in charge of six games.

He won five and drew one to help Hwange earn top flight promotion with a game to spare.