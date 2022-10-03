Unions call for RioZim mines to be placed under judicial management

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers’ Union (ZDAMWU) has expressed concern at the dire financial standing of RioZim Limited Group and called on management to have its five mines placed under judicial management.

The petition said workers are living in abject poverty because of non-payment of salaries. Workers’ salaries are no longer coming on time and currently there is a backlog of three months.

RioZim operates five mines namely Renco, ENR, Murowa Diamonds, Cam and Motor Mine and Dalny. The petition further claims that Dalny Mine has since closed and sent 400 workers home without benefits.

It also said that the Chikari community in Kwekwe which housed the mine was left without electricity over a bill accumulated by Dalny Mine. Most of the mining compounds are without water and electricity due to unpaid bills, according to the petition.

RioZim spokesperson Wilson Gwatiringa refused to comment over the matter when contacted for a comment.

The workers are also demanding that all outstanding salaries be paid within seven days or they will seek that judiciary management be put in place immediately.

The workers made five demands in the petition that is; all outstanding salaries be paid within a week of receipt of the petition, September salaries and allowances be paid in full at once by the last day of September 2022, that RioZim makes a pledge that going forward all salaries will be paid on time, no employees will lose their jobs and a financial re-capitalisation be made in all the entities so as to secure jobs of current workers.

“For the record, we have engaged management at all mines on issues affecting workers. As we write to you Danly Mine has closed and workers contracts terminated and nothing paid to them. We are aware that more than 400 workers who were signing fixed contracts are being retrenched in phases.

“Management and RioZim shareholders are required by law to make sure workers live life that is commensurate with the work they do. The conditions your organisation has subjected its employees is not expected from a business entity like yours.

“Only fly by night organisations can do this to their workers and worse, we hear some managers are intimidating workers for asking for their salaries.

“Our organisation has reached a stage where they are initiating a process of applying for placement of RioZim Limited and its subsidiaries under corporate rescue in terms of Section 121 as read with Section 124 and 131 of the Insolvency Act Chapter 6.07,” reads part of the petition.