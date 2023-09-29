Six people perish as RioZim diamond mine plane crashes in Mashava

Six people have died after a RioZim Cessna 206 plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava on Friday morning.

It is reported that the small aircraft was travelling from Harare to Murowa Diamonds when the accident happened.

It is also suspected that the plane developed a mechanical fault before it crashed. Five passengers and the pilot died on the spot.

Names of the deceased are yet to be known.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told the media, during the time of writing, that he was still gathering information.

The Herald newspaper has posted a video showing police officers at the scene conducting some forensic audits.

Villagers also helped the law enforcement agents in picking up mangled pieces of human remains.

More details will be shared soon after the police release a detailed statement.