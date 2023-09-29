Malloti Rose arrested as drama with Zimdancehall star Hwinza continues

Just as the dust had begun to settle following their ugly breakup, the latest episode in the drama between Zim dancehall star Simbarashe Magado a.k.a Hwinza and his girlfriend Malloti Rose, has seen the beautician finding herself behind bars.

The latest developments come after Hwinza was arrested a fortnight ago after Malloti claimed that he had damaged her car in a fit of rage.

These revelations were made by Malloti on the musician’s social media accounts before he was arrested and later released.

At the time Malloti had access to Hwinza’s social media accounts.

The reason for her arrest is still unclear, although the beautician suggests that Hwinza might have had a hand in her misfortune. In a cruel twist of fate, Malloti was arrested as she left Star FM studios where she had an interview with DJ Ollah 7.

Hwinza’s arrest reportedly came before an interview with Ollah 7, during which he revealed that he had broken up with Malloti.

Malloti had claimed that Hwinza was held in police custody before his appearance on Star FM.

“I got arrested yesterday after my interview at Star FM, im detained at Harare central, i got arrested as i was getting in my car to go home,” Malloti revealed in a text shared by an online gossip page.

Malloti also shared that she had a brush before her arrest with a person who claimed to be the owner of a shop she thought belonged to Hwinza.

“I went and took clothes at Hwinza’s store, and someone else who is not Hwinza claimed that he was the owner of the shop,” she said.

Malloti was meant to appear in court on Friday.

“I’m currently in the holding cells at central police station waiting to go to court tomorrow,” she wrote.