Mnangagwa coup challenger claims his house was petrol-bombed

Sybeth Musengezi, the Zanu-PF youth who is challenging the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says his house in Sandton Park, Harare was petrol-bombed on Saturday night in a move that he described as an “intimidation” tactic.

The incident happened two days before his case in which he is seeking an order declaring illegitimate Mnangagwa’s leadership of Zanu-PF is heard in court.

Musengezi announced the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday night calling for help.

“Help please petrol bombing at my house in sandton … 410 sandton on fire my house petrol bombed help please,” he said.

On Monday morning, Musengezi posted a picture of law enforcement agents conducting a forensic audit at this damaged house.

“While we wait for their findings, let’s bear in mind that such acts of violence, intimidation, abuse of the judiciary on dissent is expected in a country led by armed bandits but we’re not giving up.

“Thanks to Sandton residents for putting out the fire. Fire brigade didn’t show up,” he stated.

Musengezi told NewsDay yesterday (Sunday) that he was still trying to come to terms with the incident. He narrated events leading to the inferno.

“We are still trying to come to terms with it. The army and police are here trying to investigate what actually happened. The police have so far taken a statement from me and you may get more information from the police,” Musengezi said.

“I don’t think I’ll be safe here. There is a need for some measures to be taken to guarantee my safety,” adding nobody was injured in the resultant inferno.

“On my way home, I saw three cars among them two Toyota Hilux trucks (GD6) and a small car parked in front of my house. When I got closer, those cars immediately left. I got inside the house and the car alarm suddenly went off.

“I looked through the window and I saw four men, two were armed. They started damaging my car and they threw a bomb. They shouted “no one is leaving that house” and threw another bomb inside my house. But we are all safe, we escaped,” he added.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they were still investigating the case.

Musengezi, in October 2021, dragged Mnangagwa to the High Court seeking an order declaring as illegal the November 19, 2017 a central committee meeting that forced the late former President Robert Mugabe to resign as Zanu-PF leader and crown then ousted Vice President Mnangagwa.

The matter is supposed to be heard today (Monday) before Judge President Justice Mary Dube.