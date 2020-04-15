Another player breaks silence

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Another former Hwange FC player Sisa Moyo has broken his silence over the alleged ill-treatment he received from the coalminers by terminating his contract following an injury sustained while doing duty for the club more than a decade ago.

Moyo, now based in South Africa, told Chronicle Sport yesterday following the publication of Hlanganani Ngwenya’s emotional tale that his career was brought to a premature end in 2005, two years after suffering an injury during a league match against Zimbabwe Saints.

“When I got injured, I had a running contract and I remember it was mid-season. When I went back to Hwange I found a new coach after Weekly Mwale had been relieved of his duties. The new coach Tavaka Gumbo and his assistant David Phiri said they had no plans for me and henceforth terminated my contract,” claimed Moyo.

“I paid for medication using my own resources. My former club Amavevane really stood up for me. Hwange Colliery were not interested in my story and had it not been for Amavevane, I am sure by now I could be wheelchair bound because the knee injury was very serious,” he claimed.

Like Ngwenya, the gangly Moyo said it would have been better had the coalminers been a bit humane and employed him so that he could then fend for his family.

“To be honest, the treatment following my injury was inhumane and I wonder whether it was because I am not originally from Hwange or what because most of the locals would quickly be offered employment by the Colliery once injured and everyone looked at Hwange as an ideal place to go and play. Little did we know that the treatment would be different once one sustained a career-ending injury,” said Moyo.

He too said he would be approaching the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) to explore ways of getting some form of compensation since his contract was terminated after a work-related injury. The Chronicle