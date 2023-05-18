Three Hwange Football Club players robbed at knife-point… left naked

Premier Soccer League [PSL] returnees Hwange Football Club’s trio of strikers Brighton Makopa and James Chivasa as well as defender Kelly Shiyandindi were reportedly robbed at knife-point.

According to reports, the three players were robbed on Tuesday morning on their way to Hwange from Bulawayo.

Makopa, Chivasa and Shiyandindi who are from Bulawayo, had dropped off in the city to visit their families en route from Harare where they were coming from their game against CAPS United at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It is then reported the three boarded a grey Toyota Wish that was driven by a dreadlocked lady as they were returning to the mining town for duty.

They were then robbed at knife-point with all their belongings including the club’s jerseys, clothes they were wearing taken and they were left naked.

However, police are yet to confirm the incident although Hwange FC’s coach Nation Dube confirmed to the media.

“We would like to thank God that they are safe. Kelly Shiyandindi, James Chivasa and Brighton Makopa were traveling from Bulawayo where they had dropped on our way from Harare to see their families,” he told the Herald.

“However, they were offered a lift by robbers who would abduct them, strip them and dump them in a bushy in the general area of Benice.

“It’s a very disturbing experience for the whole team. For now, the boys have no phones and they are just down. But we are happy they escaped unhurt.

Added Dube: “They have been taken for counselling and we will see how everything goes ahead of our match against Triangle at the weekend.

“We just hope that they will be in the right frame of mind as the week progresses. They are important members of our squad.”