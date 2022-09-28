Mahachi quashes rumours linking Norman Mapeza to TP Mazembe

One of the country’s leading football agents Gibson Mahachi has dismissed rumours linking his client and the reigning champions FC Platinum’s head coach Norman Mapeza to fading African giants TP Mazembe.

On Wednesday, Social media woke up to the news the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) top flight side, Mazembe are interested in the services of Mapeza.

However, the “widely spread” rumour was dismissed by Mahachi who is Mapeza’s agent and representative.

“We have not received anything official,” Mahachi who has brokered a number of deals for a number of players and coaches told Nehanda Radio on Wednesday morning.

The rumour comes after the former Warriors gaffer Mapeza, is arguably the best coach in the land at the moment.

This follows his dominance with FC Platinum over the past years in the league and in cup competitions.

Already, with the Zvishavane based outfit, Mapeza has won two league titles and the Chibuku Super Cup trophy.

This season, he is on the verge of scooping his third league title with the miners since 2017.

Platinum are at the summit of the table, ten points ahead of second placed Chicken Inn and eleven ahead of third placed Dynamos FC with only six games left to end the 2021/22 campaign.

The championship trophy will also be his fourth in the domestic league in thirteen years having bagged his first back in 2009 with the now defunct Monomutapa FC.

So far, altogether in the domestic league, the ex-Warriors skipper who once plied his trade in Turkey with giants Galatasaray has managed to scoop three league titles.

Mapeza’s first and last job outside Zimbabwe was in South Africa where he took over troubled Chippa United who are well known for hiring and firing coaches.

He left the South African top flight league side in March 2020 following unclear circumstances.

In September 2020, he was linked with a move to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC although the deal failed to materialise leading to his return to FC Platinum.