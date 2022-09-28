Gerrard must give ‘outstanding’ Nakamba a ‘lifeline after huge blow’

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been told to give Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba a lifeline ‘to save his compromised football career at the club’.

It was John Townley, who covers and pens football stories that particularly focus on Aston Villa, who told Gerrard to start playing the Zimbabwean international regularly.

The Birmingham based football writer revealed this in his opinionated article published in the Birmingham Mail on Thursday evening headlined, “Steven Gerrard must give ‘outstanding’ Aston Villa star lifeline after huge blow”.

His opinion comes after Villa’s summer signing and French midfielder Boubacar Kamara sustained a set serious injury that will place him on the sidelines for the next two months and could miss the World Cup.

“Marvelous Nakamba has quickly become the forgotten man in Aston Villa’s squad just nine months after being focal to Steven Gerrard’s bright start in Premier League management,” he wrote.

“The Zimbabwean played back-to-back 90 minutes for the first time in over two years when he starred in Villa’s impressive wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace in Gerrard’s first two games in charge last year.

“Playing a key role in Gerrard’s system, Nakamba stepped up and helped Villa escape a wretched five-match losing run.

He added: “Though, as it has turned out, Nakamba’s future at Villa seems bleak. He was made available for transfer in the summer window following the arrival of Kamara, while the club were reluctant to lose (Douglas) Luiz after failing to recruit a number of midfield targets, including Yves Bissouma and Kalvin Phillips.

“Luiz has operated in the number six role throughout his time at Villa, despite it not being his favourite position to play.

“Villa’s luck with injuries has not improved over the last month with new signing Diego Carlos ruled out for the majority of the season and Boubacar Kamara set to miss roughly two months of action after sustaining a knee injury of his own.

“It could open the door for Nakamba to win his place back in Gerrard’s squad after being used sparingly since his return from injury back in April.

“Nakamba has only been included in Villa’s match day squad for three of the club’s opening seven Premier League games, while he didn’t travel with the team to face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

“With Kamara set to miss Villa’s next eight games before the World Cup, Gerrard could turn to Luiz to play a holding midfield role, while Nakamba offers defensive stability too.”