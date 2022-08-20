Ndiraya demands improvement ahead of weekend’s Chibuku Cup tie

Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya has demanded intensified improvement from his charges ahead of this weekend’s cup game against bottom placed side WhaWha.

Seated on second position on the PSL log standings, DeMbare tussle with Luke Petros’ coached side in the First round of this year’s Chibuku Super Cup competition.

The cup tie is slated for Sunday afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kickoff time 3pm.

Speaking during a media briefing ahead of the match, Ndiraya insisted he wants his charges to continue improving regardless of winning three league games on the trot.

“We are in good space in terms of getting results but of course we want to improve each and every game,” he told journalists.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars manager believes the fixture will be difficult though he further emphasized on improvement.

“So we are expecting improvement in this coming game though like I have said it’s going to be different platform all together teams will give everything on the day for them to progress but we want to see what WhaWha will throw at us but we are fully prepared for the match,” Ndiraya added.

Meanwhile, the former Warriors assistant coach applauded his player’s confidence following recent games they have played.

This comes after the Glamour Boys went through a difficult phase at the beginning of the second half of the season in June.

The Harare giants stretched up to four games without a victory, let alone a goal when the league returned from the mid season break a month ago.

“It’s going to be difficult (on Sunday) but what I’m happy about is the confidence which has now come into the players.

“They showed character in the last match we won. We won that match in the dying stages of the game that really showed a lot of character.

“They kept on showing character, pushing, probing, creating chances until in the end we got two goals that won us the match.”

Since ending their four games winless run endured in June, DeMbare have recorded three victories, rekindling their title hopes.

They thumped third place Chicken Inn 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo and went on to beat another Bulawayo based side Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 before last week’s 2-0 win over Tenax FC at Vhengera.

Nonetheless, the 20 time champions go into Sunday’s game pretty much sure its a knock out match and any team may walk away with a victory even through penalties.

In the last edition of the Chibuku Super Cup competition played in 2021, Dynamos were knocked out in the semi finals by the cup holders FC Platinum.

A solitary strike courtesy of a brilliantly struck free kick by Innocent Mucheneka was enough to eliminate DeMbare before Platinum progressed to the finals where they also beat rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars.