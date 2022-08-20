England born Zim starlet David Chigwada (14) signs for Man City

England born Zimbabwean starlet David Chigwada (14) has reportedly completed his move to English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Chigwada joins City’s youthful team from Blackburn Rovers’ developmental side.

Rising Ballers, a digital platform from the UK which reports on football news took to its Twitter handle to confirm the deal.

“Manchester City have completed the signing of Blackburn and England U15 forward David Chigwada,” Rising Ballers tweeted on Thursday.

“He is highly rated amongst his age group. Manchester City Football Club recruitment team on smoke as always.”

The 14-year-old promising forward was born in England, Cheshire to Zimbabwean parents.

So far, he has represented the Three Lions (England) at youth level.

He has featured for England U-15s though in future he can switch allegiance and represent the Zimbabwe Warriors at senior level.

The highly rated Chigwada who began his career at Blackburn Rovers reportedly signed a sponsorship deal with Germany sportswear giants Adidas recently.

Following his move to City, Chigwada joins another Zimbabwean talented player Seth Chingwaro who has been in the books of the club’s academy since 2019.

The City deal makes Chigwada become the latest Zimbabwean youthful player to join a big club in England after Shumaira Mheuka who recently signed for Chelsea.