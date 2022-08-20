Brito eager to guide Bosso to Chibuku Super Cup quarter finals

Highlanders’ head coach Baltermar Brito has set himself a target ahead of their long trip to Chiredzi this weekend.

The Portuguese gaffer revealed he wants to lead Bosso past the First Round of this year’s Chibuku Super Cup competition.

Brito, a UEFA Champions League winner said he wants Bosso to progress to the next round of the rich competition which is the quarter final stages.

His remarks means come Sunday he will be settling for nothing but a victory when they play Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

“What’s important is to win on Sunday and reach the next round of the competition,” he told the media in a pre-match press briefing held at the club offices on Thursday.

“We are taking it one game at a time. We are going to Triangle (United) thinking of passing to the next round (quarter finals) before thinking of winning the cup.”

Already, the 70-year-old tactician has a huge mountain to climb on Sunday at Gibbo following Bosso’s away woes.

Since July 2018, Bosso have never won a match outside Bulawayo and their winless streak away from Barbourfields Stadium continued when they drew one all with Herentals FC last weekend in Harare.

However, Brito is on the brink of breaking the jinx noting Highlanders’ last win away from home was a win over Triangle at the same venue four years ago.

Although history favours his side, Brito is aware cup games are unpredictable.

The gaffer who once deputized one of the world’s best coaches in Jose Mourinho is aware it won’t be a walk in the park for the Bulawayo based premier league outfit to return home victors.

“The cup competition normally gives hope to every team which believes it’s possible to win it,” the Portuguese tactician added.

“Triangle are a strong team and they play direct football. They play physical football and play well in their smaller ground.”

In their last Chibuku Super Cup tie, in 2021 Bosso were eliminated by FC Platinum in the quarter final stages.

They were still under the tutelage of then head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who was replaced by Brito when they lost to the cup holders at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Highlanders last won the Chibuku Super Cup trophy in 2019 when they defeated Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo courtesy of Prince Dube’s solitary strike from outside the box.

It was the Dutch international Hendrik Pieter De Jong who guided them to their first silverware after six years of drought.