Teenage Dynamos striker Elton Chikona set for move to Finland

Teenage Dynamos striker Elton Chikona is reportedly lined up for a move to an unnamed club in Finland.

The 18-year-old is not going for trials in the Northern European nation, but is likely set to seal a permanent move, his gaffer Herbert Maruwa confirmed.

“Yes, he (Chikona) will go (to Finland) anytime soon, not for trials but for good,” Maruwa is quoted by the state run ZBC.

Chikona’s recently rumoured move to Finland is ‘no surprise’ after Maruwa said the Dynamos’ developmental side product is “very talented”.

Maruwa believes Chikona is “one of the best from (Dynamos’) new generation”.

Chikona, a promising centre striker, has featured five times for the 20-time champions in the ongoing campaign.

In those five games, he managed two goals, scoring his first against ZPC Kariba and his second in DeMbare’s 2-0 victory over Chicken Inn in Bulawayo.

Against Chicken Inn, the teenage sensation was voted Man-of-the-Match by DeMbare’s sponsor HelloPaisa.

The right footed and energetic striker is set to follow in Bill Antonio’s footsteps.

Antonio secured a move from Dynamos to Belgian side KV Mechelen in 2022 after a series of impressive performances.