Kasukuwere barred from presidential election after court appeal thrown out

The Supreme Court has dismissed former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal against a High Court ruling barring him from participating in the upcoming presidential election.

Kasukuwere, a former ruling Zanu-PF political commissar, wanted to dislodge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the elections to be held on the 23rd of August 2023.

But a Zanu-PF youth, Lovedale Mangwana, dragged Kasukuwere to the High Court challenging his candidacy on the grounds that he was away from Zimbabwe for 18 months making him unqualified to be a candidate.

Justice David Mangota then allowed the application by Mangwana.

Through his lawyers led by Harrison Nkomo, Kasukuwere went to the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court ruling. The upper court, however, dismissed his application without stating any reasons.

“We carefully considered the evidence and oral submissions by both counsels. Court is of the view that the appeal lacks merit. Appeal be and is hereby dismissed,” read the court ruling in part.

Kasukuwere said he was disappointed by the judgement.

“Disappointed, and we are now considering our next steps and will keep the nation informed. God bless,” Kasukuwere immediately tweeted in response to his ban.

In another tweet, Kasukuwere claims that the regime had sent the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to search his house in Harare.

He asked: “”Desperation on steroids! Why is the regime sending ZACC to my family home? What valuation are you carrying out? Mnangagwa, is it criminal to contest you?”

Yesterday, a Bulawayo High Court disqualified 12 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidates. CCC leader Nelson Chamisa warned that Mnangagwa “is just about to plunge Zimbabwe into an unprecedented electoral and national crisis.”

Critics are accusing the Zanu-PF leader of using the courts to stop his opponents ahead of the plebiscite.