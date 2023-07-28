“Too much money young turned me into a monster” – Nonhle Thema

South African media personality Nonhle Thema has acknowledged that making a lot money in her 20s turned her into an unpleasant person, as she tried in vain to impress her father.

Thema was at one point one of Mzansi’s “it” girls, seemingly destined to climb the ladder in SA media circles.

However, while she dazzled on the screen, Thema also acquired a “mean girl” reputation, with the resultant backlash from various quarters seeing her star fall as quickly as it had risen.

Posting on Instagram, Thema acknowledged that the money she had acquired at a young age had corrupted her character. Having grown up in a well-to-do family, Thema said, she was perhaps overly eager to impress her father.

“Too much money young turned me into a monster in my 20s. Money if you are not ready can be not good. Pray to understand money so it can be good to you.

“My father was very wealthy. I grew up in money. It was not new to me but when I made my own money, I turned to be something else.

“Never be a slave to money, I think I was always trying to prove to my Dad that I was worthy. Now I know better. Money is to serve me, not the other way around,” she said.

In another post, Thema said instead of money, she now looked up to God.

“I lost my soul because of money and fame. I had to let it all go so I can live again. Painful process but was worth it. God is my idol now.”