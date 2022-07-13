Darikwa scores in Wigan’s 6-0 thumping of Liverpool U21 side

Zimbabwean international Tendayi Darikwa registered his name amongst the scorers on Tuesday as Wigan Athletic ran riot over English Premier League (EPL) outfit Liverpool’s Under 21 side.

The Warriors versatile defender doubled the scoreline for the Latics who won 6-0 three minutes after forward Callum Lang had broke the deadlock with 33 minutes into the match.

“36′ Goal! Tom Pearce’s outstanding cross from the left-hand side is on point for Tendayi Darikwa to attack, and the Latics skipper fires his effort into the roof of the net from close range,” the newly promoted Championship side tweeted.

Following the victory over Liverpool’s U21 side at the DW Stadium, Wigan made it three wins from three pre-season games so far after edging Bamber Bridge 5-1 and Bolton Wanderers by a narrow 1-0 victory.

The ongoing pre-season friendly matches are a preparation for the upcoming English Football League season after the Latics earned automatic promotion into the second tier division last season.