Burna Boy confirms refusing Zanu PF offers of money to wear scarf

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has confirmed that he refused offers of money from top Zanu-PF officials to wear a scarf as an endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his last visit to Zimbabwe.

The Grammy award winning singer performed for an hour at a filled-to-capacity Belgravia Sports Club in Harare last month.

At the event in Harare, he was supported by stars like Jah Prayzah, DJ Arnold Mduli popularly known as Kyotic and South African based model and television presenter Robinson Kimberly

After the concert, award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono reported that Deputy Sports Minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire and newly elected Mabvuku councillor Scott Sakupwanya offered Burna Boy a lot of money for him to wear Mnangagwa’s scarf. But he resisted.

In a recent interview on New Music Daily, Burna Boy is heard confirming that he resisted the offers because he did not want to be associated with politics.

“I have turned down things that even a greater man than me could not turn down. Because I do not want any involvement in politics and trickery,” he said.

“You know I have already made my stance clear. There is no reason for surprise.”

Asked about where he got the capacity to reject those lots of money, the music superstar said: “It’s natural. It is who I am. It’s just what it is. If you don’t like fishing, you don’t like it.”

Burna Boy who is known for his stance against oppressive systems is one of the world’s top celebrities who endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag in 2020.

The hashtag trended forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians across the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to act.