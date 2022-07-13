Kamusoko set to leave Zambian top flight side ZESCO United

Warriors midfielder Thabani Kamusoko (34) is on the verge of leaving Zambian top flight side ZESCO United when his contract with the club expires at the end of this month.

This was confirmed in an article shared by the club on their official Facebook page on Wednesday which reads as follows:

“Zimbabwean international attacking midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is scheduled to leave ZESCO United when his contract expires at the end of this month (July).

“Kamusoko, who joined the nine-times Zambian Super League champions in 2019 from Tanzanian giants Young Africans, has spent three years at ZESCO United, contributing significantly to the club’s success.

“The Zimbabwean will be remembered for his sound technical abilities and intelligence on and off the ball. He also possesses leadership skills on and off the pitch and a good knack for goals.”

The former FC Platinum and now defunct Njube Sundowns player was part of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad that participated at the AFCON 2021 finals.

Meanwhile, apart from Kamusoko another Zimbabwean international midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara has reportedly been released by Zambian club Forest Rangers.