Zimbabwean international Nyasha Mushekwi strikes again in China

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa
AGELESS Sniper...Zimbabwe international striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, celebrates after starting the new China League One season in style,with a brace as he helped Zhejiang Greentown to a 4-0 win over Zibo.
Barely a week after netting his first goal of the season helping his side Hangzhou Greentown register a 1 all draw last week, Nyasha Mushekwi scored again for the Chinese Super League outfit on Saturday.

His well taken left footed snap shot from inside the box directed into the right top corner handed Greentown a 2-1 victory.

Scored in the 66th minute, the goal sealed the victory for Greentown and was Mushekwi’s second of the season.

It also saw Greentown collect their second set of maximum points in the ongoing campaign.

The 2-0 victory over Shandong Luneng resulted in the newly promoted side (Greentown) moving to position 10 on the log table after playing six matches.

At the moment, Mushekwi’s Greentown have pocketed eight points and are behind the log leaders Wuhan Three Town with the same number of points.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean international has so far netted two goals after seeing a slow start to the campaign.

He endured a dry spell in the first four league games before he finally registered his name on the score sheet on the 16th of June.

Apart from finding the back of the net two times in two successive games, the big former Warriors striker has provided one assist for this season for Greentown.

