Highlanders campaign to educate fans on avoiding crowd trouble

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Highlanders FC Chief Executive Officer Ronald Moyo has revealed the club is working on coming up with a strategic campaign to educate its fans to desist from any form of crowd trouble at Stadiums.

Speaking at the club’s offices on Thursday ahead of Bosso’s league tie against Black Rhinos on Sunday, Moyo reiterated that the club condemns any acts of hooliganism.

His remarks come after Bosso were two weeks ago fined US$6 000 by the PSL Disciplinary Committee following crowd trouble that erupted at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on 23 April leading to the abandonment of their fixture against FC Platinum.

And owing to the PSL’s verdict to fine the Bulawayo giants, the decision agreeably compelled the club to look deep into its account.

As a result, Bosso accounted that they have paid a figure of US$68 142 in fines caused by crowd trouble at stadiums over the last five years from 2017.

Moyo who few months ago got appointed as the club’s substantive CEO replacing Nhlanhla Dube told journalists at the pre-match briefing that the club, “Want to try to educate it’s fans of the consequences of throwing missiles, pitch invasion and malicious damage of property at stadias ”

He added: “Without disclosing our strategy, very soon will be carrying out a campaign were we will be trying to educate our fans about the need to stay away from some of these activities at the stadia because at the end of the day it portrays a very bad image about the club.

“It further portrays a bad image on the Zimbabwean football and also portrays bad image on those corporates who are funding the country’s football.

“It’s a matter of time that fans understand referee’s decisions in stadiums. It’s about fans understanding the beauty of the game, football is a beautiful sport.

The youthful CEO and a former Bantu Rovers spokesperson went on to emphasise: “I would like to utilise the opportunity to talk to fans, educate them on how some of these things negatively affect the club. We condemn any acts of hooliganism.”

Apart from the latest verdict, Bosso were fined US$5 000, given the three points and three goals by the PSL Disciplinary Committee after their home game against rivals Dynamos in May was again called off due to acts of violence and hooliganism.

Played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, the match was postponed in the 96th minute when fans from both teams invaded the pitch.