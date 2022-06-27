Zanu PF Nyatsime leaders die, Moreblessing Ali “unsettled spirit” cited

Two senior Zanu-PF officials from Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza have died mysteriously, with one of them alleged to have been poisoned while the other succumbed to a stress-related illness connected to the events surrounding the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

The two officials are former Zanu-PF Manyame district chairperson, Tina Gweshe, who is believed to have been poisoned after she attended a party last week, while the other one is George Murambatsvina, the Zanu-PF chairman for Nyatsime, whose house was allegedly set ablaze during ruling party clashes with CCC supporters in Nyatsime about a fortnight ago.

The two parties confronted each other over the funeral wake of Ali who was abducted for two weeks before her mutilated body was found in a disused well at Zanu PF linked Simbarashe Chisango’s homestead in Chitungwiza’s Manyame area.

Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and his Chitungwiza North Constituency counterpart Godfrey Sithole were arrested in the process and charged with inciting public violence. They were both denied bail last week and are yet to approach the High Court.

Before his arrest, Sikhala, who was Ali’s family lawyer, believed that Zanu-PF was responsible for her death.

He was also clear that Ali’s family, originally from Malawi, had told him that their daughter’s “unsettled spirit” would take revenge.

Opposition supporters have taken to social media in “celebration,” arguing the late Ali’s “unsettled spirit” is vengeful.

“All those who had a hand in her death and the chaos that was seen at her funeral wake should follow him. This certainly deserves a braai,” said another.

Commenting on the death of Zanu-PF leaders, prominent journalist Hopewell said: “I can still hear the fireside remark from an elder who explained how people of Malawian origin don’t make empty threats.

“‘Chaka chino arira piyo piyo’ said one of the elders whose parents came from Malawi in the 1950s.

“This is what Job was saying.”

Police have since arrested the chief suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali, Pius Jamba (31).

In an interview with the Herald, Zanu-PF Councillor for Ward 9 in Seke Constituency, Masimbi Masimbi, confirmed that Murambatsvina had been suffering from stress after his house was burnt down.

“After his house was burnt down by CCC hooligans, he was affected by stress and that is when he collapsed last night before we ferried him to hospital where he later passed on.

“It is however disheartening to note that this violent incident, which is against the wishes of our leader President Mnangagwa who has always been preaching the need for peace, has affected Murambatsvina,” he said.