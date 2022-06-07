Knox Mutizwa reportedly on the verge of leaving Golden Arrows

Zimbabwean international striker Knox Mutizwa is reportedly on the verge of exiting DSTV Premiership side Golden Arrows since joining the club back in 2017.

As reported yesterday (Monday) by the rated South African football magazine KickOff, Mutizwa is on the radar of two undisclosed SA Premiership clubs.

“KickOff.com has been informed that Golden Arrows forward Knox ‘Mjomane’ Mutizwa could be set for a move after spending five and a half years with the Durban-based club.

“The latest information reaching this website is that with center-forwards in demand in the PSL, his name has been mentioned at two clubs,” KickOff wrote.

Mutizwa the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer in 2015 with 15 goals, has been the main man in front of goal for the Durban based premiership side.

Just two years ago, the 28-year-old ex-Bosso star was in contention for the golden boot award in the South African Premiership, although he then finished the 2019/20 season three goals shy of the golden boot award winners.

In that season, Mutizwa a former now defunct Bidvest Wits player, finished the season with 13 goals in his name while the league’s joint top scorers Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile led the goalscoring chart with 16 goals apiece.

Nevertheless, Mutizwa then went on to finish the season as his club’s (Arrows) top goal scorer.

In 2020, Mutizwa was reportedly being closely monitored by European clubs including the relegated Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor who were once home to his ex-teammate Teenage Hadebe.

Mutizwa who also used to be a regular player in the Warriors squad was dropped for the team that represented Zimbabwe at the 2021 AFCON tournament in January.

However, his snub from the AFCON team divided opinions with a section of the country’s football lovers citing he was overlooked though he deserved to be listed on the final 23 member squad.