I think it was the right time: Mapeza speaks on Musona’s retirement

Former Warriors skipper and head coach Norman Mapeza has backed the recently retired national team captain Knowledge “Smiling Assassin” Musona’s decision to quit international football.

Musona announced his retirement last week citing that he ‘now wants to concentrate on club football’ only.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Mapeza who was with the Warriors at the AFCON finals in Cameroon in January believes Musona made a good decision to call it a day to international football.

Albeit, the FC Platinum gaffer who is the one who gave Musona his first senior international cap said his absence in the squad will weaken the national team going forward.

“I think it was the right time for him to call it a day, when he was still loved by the fans, but we’ll miss him,” Mapeza told BBC Sport Africa.

“His contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense. I gave Knowledge his first cap in 2010 and he was one of those guys that you could tell was committed to his job. He was very disciplined, a fantastic player.

“From his generation he’s one of the best players I worked with, and his professionalism was second to none.”

The 31-year-old ex-skipper made 51 appearances and netted 24 times for the Warriors.

The Aces Soccer Youth Academy (ASYC) graduate led Zimbabwe to a successful three consecutive qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.