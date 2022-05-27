Four foreign coaches reportedly interested in Bosso coaching job

Barely a week after confirming they have parted ways with their manager Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and his backroom staff, Highlanders FC have reportedly received a number of CVs from different coaches.

Among the coaches who are reportedly eyeing to fill in the vacancy for the top job include four foreigners; the Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, the Briton Mark Harrison, Egyptian gaffer Mohamed Fathi and the Serbian Heric Vladislav.

This was reported yesterday (Wednesday) by the daily local newspaper The Chronicle.

According to the publication, the Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa is leading the race to land the job and become the new substantive coach for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants.

“Club sources said Martinez, who has had coaching stints with Vipers SC and Rayon Sports in Uganda, has charmed Bosso executives,” the Chronicle wrote.

Then Harrison and Fathi who previously had stints with the Bulawayo giants are said to be willing to re-unite with the club.

Reports indicate the two also submitted their CVs following the sacking of Lulu.

In addition, another gaffer Vladislav from Serbia and who once coached South Africa’s top flight clubs Maritzburg and Chippa United is also said to be keen to take over from Lulu.

The recently sacked Bulawayo City FC coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube has also reportedly submitted his CV eyeing the vacancy.

At the moment, Bosso who are scheduled to play ZPC Kariba next weekend away at Nyamhunga Stadium are under the guidance of Joel Luphahla who survived the chop when Lulu and his technical bench were shown the exit door last week.

Mpofu and his backroom including assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu staff were fired for producing poor results while Dubai (Luphahla) who had joined the club from Golden Eagles in March was left behind and took over as the interim coach.

Nonetheless, the former Warriors speedy winger’s qualifications do not permit him to sit on the bench as a head coach.

However, Bosso are said to have applied to the country’s football federation ZIFA for him to get an exemption.