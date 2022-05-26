Full List: The corrupt councillors behind Wastegate Scandal that is milking Harare US$22k per day

A list of signatures and names of Harare City councillors who gave out the Pomona Dump sites for free to a bogus Netherlands company that is allegedly run by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, without going to tender has emerged.

While being led by then acting Harare Mayor Stewart Mutizwa, the councillors allowed Geogenix B.V, jointly chaperoned by Delish Nguwaya and Collins Mnangagwa to be paid at least US$22 000 a day and US$14,600,000 a year for dumping waste at the Pomona Dumpsite.

The company is expected to turn waste into energy.

But the deal has attracted public outcry due to its outrageous terms and conditions that require the City of Harare to pay US$22 000 even without dumping the waste.

Also, the COH, besides being the landlord of the dumpsite, is paying rent to Geogenix BV, a tenant.

Below is the list of councillors who participated in the meeting that effected the deal.

Councillors Tracy Chagaresango of Mbare Ward 3, Eugenia Chipfiwa Ward 2, Loveness Gomba Ward 36, Mercy Kasvosve Ward 20, Tendai Katsaria Ward 1 and Joseph Kunashe Ward 33.

Theresa Manase of Ward 22, Patson Tafadzwa Mangwiro Chikwaka of Ward 12, Tendai Matafi of Ward 29, Martin Matinyanya of Ward 4, Brian Matione of ward 13 also participated.

Other councillors are Tichaona Mhetu of Ward 15, Midia Mudariki of Ward 5 Belvedere, Elvis Ruzani Ward 42, Adonia Shoko of Ward 44, Stewart Wutawunashe and Clifton Zumba of ward 38.

The meeting was chaired by Councillor Mutizwa and it happened while Mayor Jacob Mafume was suspended.

A source told Nehanda Radio that Minister of Local Government July Moyo came “to personally protect councillor Mutizwa and forced a quorum.

As a reward.” Mutizwa was “sent on a council funded trip to Dubai with all expenses paid as a reward.”

The source further stated that “while the Minister was inside the Townhouse building Mnangagwa’s son was seen parking at Town House throughout the meeting.”

Harare North legislator Norman Markham has since approached the High Court challenging the project.