Residents rush to pay as City of Harare moves to index bills in US dollars

There was a mad rush by Harare residents on Friday to make payments after the City of Harare advised ratepayers that bills will now be denominated in US dollars starting on Saturday 01 July 2023.

The Council issued a notice warning that all outstanding arrears as at 30 June 2023 will be converted to USD using the prevailing exchange rate.

Below is the FULL NOTICE

“Notice is hereby given to all residents and stakeholders of the City of Harare that effective 1 July 2023, the Council bill will be denominated in USD and all outstanding arrears as at 30 June 2023 will be converted to USD using the prevailing exchange rate.

“Payments to the City of Harare will be accepted in either USD or ZWL$ converted at the prevailing official exchange rate of the date of payment.

“All ratepayers’ (debtors) accounts will be maintained in USD and all billing will be done in USD based on approved USD tariffs in the 2023 budget.

“The need to preserve value against exchange rate losses has necessitated this move.

“City of Harare thanks its valued residents for their support in funding service delivery through payment of rates and other services.

“For payments visit www.topup.co.zw

“For ZWL$ Banks transfers; CABS 1003655211, send pop to [email protected]

“For USD payments; CABS 1125288884 send pop to cashcontrol@ hararecity.co.zw.

“Ecocash *151*100#

The council has also moved to assure residents that banking halls will be open for the convenience of the paying public tomorrow, 01 July 2023 and that they must take advantage to clear their bills.