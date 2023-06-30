Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala saga by SA Acting Public Protector

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | IOL News |

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm saga after a year-long investigation by the office of the Public Protector.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released her report where she found that Ramaphosa had not breached the Executive Code of Ethics on the Phala Phala saga.

She said there was also no conflict between the president and his private interest on the farm.

The complaint was lodged last year June by opposition parties after it emerged that $582 000 was stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

Gcaleka also found that Ramaphosa was not involved in the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman, who is based in Dubai.

Gcaleka released her report into Phala Phala on Friday.

She found that there was no basis to conclude that Ramaphosa had breached the Ethics Code.

“Therefore, the evidence does not support the allegations that the president’s financial interest in game or cattle farming at Phala Phala farm exposes him to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private interests.

“Accordingly, the allegation that the president improperly and in violation of the provisions of the executive code exposed him to any risk of a conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising or affected by his paid work at Phala Phala farm is not substantiated,” said Gcaleka.