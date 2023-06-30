Full List of candidates nominated for Zimbabwe 2023 General Elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Friday, 30 June released the full list of all candidates who were successfully nominated for the 23 August 2023 general elections in Zimbabwe.

The list made available by ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana was published in the extraordinary Government Gazette under General Notice 1 128 of 2023.

‘It is hereby notified in terms of section 106 of the Electoral Act [ Chapter 2:13], that at the close of sitting of the Nomination Court which sat on Wednesday, 21st June 2023, the candidates listed in the Schedule were duly nominated for election to the office of President.

A total of eleven presidential candidates threw their hats in the ring, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), his main rival, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (CCC), former Zanu PF cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), and Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).

Download the full list of candidates HERE (PDF document)

Government-Gazette-Extraordinary-Vol.-64-30-06-2023-Electoral-Act-final