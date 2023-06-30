Bulawayo based “Prophet” charging US$150 for one-on-one sessions

A storm is brewing following reports that Bulawayo-based self-styled prophet, Mduduzi Dube popularly known as Black Elisha is charging between US$100 and US$150 in consultation fees for anyone needing one-on-one sessions with him.

According to a report by the B Metro tabloid newspaper, Dube who leads the Christ Life Generation Church said the money was needed to make him look presentable and to help develop the church.

“Some people can only cope with being broke, they can’t manage with being blessed,” Dube told the paper.

“This is because if I bless you, after those consultations or one on one sessions your life will change immediately.

“Life is a battleground and if you don’t create a strong atmosphere of prayers through one on one sessions with a man of God, you can’t access certain blessings because the kingdom of darkness is also interested in making those blessings not to get to you.

“It’s just like asking why some people are patronising expensive restaurants. One of the reasons is the level of services being offered by those restaurants.

“From having bread crumbs dusted off the table to be able to signal the staff with silverware placement to the staff’s knowledge of the dishes.

“Presentation and the atmosphere are also some of the reasons. From how the table is set to how the food is placed on the plates. It displays a level of pride and attention to detail.

“Likewise, as a true man of God who is blessing and healing people, I should not look wretched as you will take me as a bogus prophet or not have faith in my work.

“That money from the consultation fees is used to help develop the church and some is used to preach the word of God and testify His goodness.

Last year, another Bulawayo-based self-proclaimed prophet Bruce Edwards (real name Bruce Ncube), founder of Kingdom Empowerment Centre Church (KEC) also sparked debate after it emerged that he was allegedly demanding a US$20 consultation fee for an audience with him.

Ncube was also reportedly taking US$6 for a seat from congregants who wanted to attend his lunch-hour services.