Arsenal, West Ham eye Zim teenage sensation Tawanda Chirewa

Two English Premier League (EPL) clubs Arsenal and West Ham are reportedly eyeing Zimbabwean teenage sensation and Ipswich Town developmental side exciting player Tawanda Chirewa (18).

The transfer rumour was reported by the TWTD who provide the most coverage of the English League One side (Ipswich).

An article published by TWTD on Monday claims: “West Ham United and Arsenal are eyeing promising Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa…

“Chirewa, 18, was one of the top performers for the U23s during 2021/22, scoring 12 times as the side coached by Kieron Dyer and then John McGreal topped Professional Development League Two South.

“The Shenfield-raised forward was due to be out of contract this summer but the Blues recently took an option to keep him for a further season and are keen to keep him at Portman Road longer term.”

According to the English website, Chirewa’s performances for the Ipswich Under 23’s has attracted attention from both the Gunners and the Hammers.

The 18-year-old impressive attacker’s performance has also attracted other clubs who are reportedly keen to land him into their development sides.

Chirewa who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe signed his first professional football contract at Town when he was aged 17.

The attacking midfielder became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019 aged 16 years and 31 days old.