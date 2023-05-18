Ministers Mhona and Ziyambi praised for keeping Parliament clean sheets

Transport and Justice ministers Felix Mhona and Ziyambi Ziyambi respectively have been consistent in coming to Parliament to give the nation answers pertaining to government policies.

While other ministers are known for frequently dodging the National Assembly, Mhona and Ziyambi are always available in the House responding to questions on behalf of almost all government departments and agencies.

On Wednesday, the Speaker of Parliament received apologies from Ministers: Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care; July Moyo, Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development; Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs; Frederick Shava, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Evelyn Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Kirsty Coventry, Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation; Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development and Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.

July Moyo and Vice President Chiwenga top the list of Ministers who frequently abscond Parliament.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Prosper Mutseyami, yesterday, asked the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda what the house should do to make sure that all Ministers attend to National Assembly duties.

The CCC Chief Whip also praised Mhona and Ziyambi for being consistent with Parliament duties.

“On a point of order Mr. Speaker Sir, it is with regards to the absence of Ministers. Even though the majority of them who are more likely to be cast in stone in terms of their apologies; they always give apologies week in, week out,” he said.

“I do not know what it takes for Hon. Mhona and Hon. Ziyambi to be here at all times on Wednesdays whilst we have Ministers who hardly come to Parliament and they do not even attend to any question – even written questions, they do not attend to them regardless of them having Deputy Ministers.

“I foresee our Leader of Government Business Hon. Ziyambi and our Speaker of Parliament have so much duty in terms of talking to them so that they come to the House. It looks like they are not moving at all. What does it take for us to make them move?”

The Speaker responded saying: “Thank you Hon. Mutseyami. I think we will keep a proper record of these apologies and then if we see that there are more than three apologies, then the Hon. Ministers will have to account why they continually send out messages and then we take it from there.

“We will now keep a register and ensure that those that continue to give apologies in spite of the fact that this is within their rights in terms of Standing Orders, are made to come but I think an endeavor should be made so that they come and answer questions accordingly.”