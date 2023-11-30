Kuwadzana resident files urgent High Court application over cholera

A Kuwadzana resident has approached the High Court to force the City of Harare to provide clean and potable water to the Kuwadzana area on water taps and water bowsers as the outbreak of Cholera escalates.

Wellington Mariga is asking the court to force the Harare City Council to resolve the issue within 24 hours of the order.

Mariga cited the City of Harare, the Minister of Health and Child Care and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

In his High Court urgent chamber application, Mariga said he has direct and substantial interest in the matter particularly in that the lack of provision of clean and safe drinking water to Kuwadzana suburb exposes him directly to the risk of contracting cholera, given the gravity of the crisis as was declared by the council.

He submitted that he is seeking the court to take judicial notice of the fact that Kuwadzana is one of the suburbs with the highest rate of cholera infections as reported in the news.

“l must add that l have had a front seat experience of the devastating effects of a cholera outbreak of 2008 where l lost friends and family.

“What has moved me to make this Application is also the fact that l felt l cannot sit on my laurels and allow the same scenario to repeat itself when such a consequence could be mitigated by supplying clean and safe drinking water.

“It is against this background that l am convinced that l have locus standi to institute these proceedings, since l have real and substantial interest in the matter,” Mariga said.

Mariga submitted the background of the cholera outbreak saying it has affected all ten provinces in Zimbabwe saying only for the purpose of the application he included the high density suburbs of Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa and Glen Norah.

He said the named suburbs have been particularly affected with a high death toll and active cases being recorded by the Ministry of Health and Child care.

In October 2023, the government announced more than 100 deaths and more than 5000 possible cases of cholera since September 2023 alone.

“The high density suburbs fall under the jurisdiction of the City of Harare who is responsible for service delivery in terms of the Urban Councils Act. This includes the provision of adequate, constant, clean and potable water to all residents.

“l must highlight that the provision of adequate, constant, clean and potable water by the City of Harare to residents, particularly in times of public health emergencies is both a statutory and constitutional imperative.

“The provision of water is critical to alleviate the cholera outbreak and to guarantee non-recurrence of the disease,”Mariga submitted.

He said the City of Harare has for many years failed in its duty to provide for adequate, constant, clean and potable water to the residents of Harare.

Mariga said this resulted in cholera outbreaks frequently occurred in Harare.

“The issue of cholera is a real concern to me because l witnessed the horrors of the 2008 cholera outbreak in Kuwadzana where l have been living since 1992.

“l lost friends and relatives during that period and to contemplate a repeat of that experience where the consequences of the outbreak can be mitigated through provision of clean water by the City of Harare is unthinkable,” Mariga submitted.

According to the statistics, 80% of cholera infections are accounted for in Kuwadzana.

The council has since declared a state of disaster but failed to put in place measures to increase the supply of adequate, constant, clean and potable water in Harare.