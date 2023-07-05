‘Opposition making life difficult for residents’- Chiwenga tells Zanu PF rally

In a bid to lure residents to support Zanu-PF, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Minister of Health castigated the opposition for allegedly running down urban councils.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Mbare on Monday, the former Army General accused the opposition of making life difficult for residents by failing to provide sanitation and good roads.

He called on people to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming harmonised general elections in order to bring change in their communities.

“The August 23 elections come on the backdrop of people in urban areas, whose councils are under opposition parties, having to endure several years of suffering in the absence of services that councils should provide,” Chiwenga said.

“Urban roads have become impassable, clean water has long deserted our taps and garbage is largely uncollected, pilling near our homes.

“Their stints in councils have clearly shown that these opposition parties are not good at anything except making lives difficult for residents and inviting illegal economic sanctions on the country.”

Chiwenga also urged people to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential election.

He added: “As the ruling party, we are pained to see our people being subjected to this sad kind of living marked by poverty as a result of opposition councils’ ineptitude and corruption.

“August 23 is an opportunity to correct this by resoundingly voting for President Mnangagwa and ruling party candidates for council and parliamentary seats.”

Commenting on Chiwenga’s sentiments, pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe clapped back at him for allegedly failing to honour his promises he made in Mbare and Sunningdale constituencies five years ago.

“General Chiwenga’s Mbare and Sunningdale constituencies combined rally is the worst uninspiring rally speech so far,” he said.

“In his whole speech; the most powerful reason he gave for citizens to vote Zanu-PF is that they ‘gave Soul Jah Love provincial hero status’.

“In 2018 he promised Mbare world class flats with swimming pools but the only swimmable water body is the sewer clogged Mukuvisi river.”