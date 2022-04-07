Zim male nurse struck off UK register over sexual remarks to colleagues

By Tom Hitchenor | Northants Live |

A Zimbabwean male nurse, working in Kettering (UK), said a younger colleague’s bum looked “amazing” in a series of sexual remarks. Alfred Muvheni Mavurayi, 41, was struck off by a tribunal over his behaviour which included comments about his penis.

The panel heard the vile campaign took place between September 2016 and October 2017 while he working as a Band 7 Ward Manager of the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

He “continued to ask” on colleague to go on a date with him, despite her saying no on more than one occasion, before making inappropriate comments about her body.

On one occasion, he said her “bum looked amazing” and when she asked him to stop, he “laughed and/or smirked” the panel heard.

He would ask the female victim to come to his office without any clinical justification and “did not attempt” to stop rumours they were in a sexual relationship.

Mavurayi also “inappropriately stared and leered” at one or more female colleagues and said “if she was not pregnant I would **** her and I’m going to smash that”.

During one conversation about him wearing linen trousers, he said “if I did, you would see my **** swinging because it is so big” and wanted to “see and touch a colleague’s ‘pum pum’.”

When giving evidence, one woman said his “constant comments” made her feel “uncomfortable” while she was also in a happy relationship.

She said: “An example would be where I would go into his office to access the key box. If he was on his own he would often comment and ask me if I had been doing squats because my bum was looking amazing.

“I cannot remember a lot of the details but they were mostly about my bum…he made comments about my legs. I think I was either wearing a dress or a skirt and he said something about me having nice legs.

“It was unwanted attention and made me uncomfortable.”

He asked one employer if she would spend the night with him in a hotel after a staff awards evening. Mavurayi made the trainee nurse feel like a “piece of meat” by staring at her, the committee was told.

The mental health nurse excused his behaviour as “harmless banter”, but has now been struck off after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) tribunal ruled his behaviour was “deplorable”.

It comes after Mavurayi was sacked for gross misconduct following the investigation in February 2018.

The panel said: “The panel considered that Mr Mavurayi breached professional boundaries on numerous occasions and repeatedly harassed more than one colleague over a prolonged period of time.

“The panel took the view that any breach of professional boundaries is a serious departure from the expected standards of a registered nurse.”