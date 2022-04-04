Violence breaks out after Killer T no-show in Botswana… bouncers injured

Zimdancehall artist Killer T reportedly did not show up to perform in Botswana on Saturday and the result was chaos that saw bouncers being stabbed in violent skirmishes.

Off course much is being made about the irony of his advert for the show where he did a video saying “Musi wa 2 April muBotswana hazvipere mushe.”

A report by the State owned H-Metro newspaper claims “his no-show triggered violence, resulting in bouncers being stabbed while the venue was damaged during the rampage.”

Boss Lazzy, cited as one of the coordinators of the show at the Big 5 Lodge, is quoted explaining what happened.

“We engaged Killer T for the show, he was supposed to arrive here on Friday. He didn’t make it and promised to come on Saturday, after saying he missed his flight.

“We gave him US$2000 after he had said haadi zvemahalf. Fans then heard that he had not come and violence erupted resulting in bouncers being stabbed,” he said.

“The fans paid cash 150P and 300P VIP. What he did was unprofessional. Our name has been soiled here. We paid him in full,” he said.

Fellow musician Zolasko Vatsay, one of the supporting acts, also did not have any kind words for Killer T.

“And Killer T decided not to show up at the event. He switched off his phones, please tell him kuti vanhu vafa, vanga vakuvara because of his absence.

“At least, you could have told mafans ako kuti you are not coming. Anyway good luck bro,” Zolasko wrote.