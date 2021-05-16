‘I am the best producer ever’

Oftentimes, Zim dancehall lovers are caught up in raging debates on which is the best ever local riddim. “Stage”, “Chill Slam”, “Zimbo Flavour”, “No Mercy”, “One Clan”, to mention but a few, are some of the riddims that are quickly thrown into the mix. Well, last week our reporter Brighton Zhawi caught up with one of the top Zim dancehall producers, Michael Murumbi, also known as PTK, for an interview. PTK is now based in South Africa and had interesting views to share.

Q: You seem to have gone under the radar. What are you up to these days?

A: PTK is still alive, but now based in South Africa, Germiston, Gauteng Province. This year, I have done single tracks for Killer T, Shinsoman and Seh Calaz titled “Kundinyudza”, “Mbinga” and “Usafananidze”, respectively. Also, I have a new riddim due for release. It is a collabo riddim with Alliviet called “Empire Trucks”.

Q: Is it as hot as some of the riddims we had in the formative stages of Zim dancehall?

A: It is fire! It is a different taste altogether, featuring artistes like Shinsoman, myself, Dashocca, G Brendon, among others.

Q: What is your take on the view by some that you are the best ever Zim dancehall producer?

A: It is obvious; I am. I am the one who introduced Zim dancehall to the people, and I am the one who introduced some of the big names like the late Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Killer T and many more. Above that, I made the all-time best riddim, “Body Slam”. They cannot beat that one.

Q: Tell me more about “Body Slam” riddim.

A: More than 300 artistes featured on it. They were all hits. Simbarashe Chakare is the owner of the riddim. He wanted to uplift the ghetto yutes and I believe to some extent it was achieved.

Q: May 11 was your 29th birthday, how does it feel getting old?

A: I just want to thank God. If it was not for him, I do not know where I would be. We have come far and the future looks bright. I am currently working with artistes from South Africa, Zimbabwe and even Jamaica.

Q: Jamaica, you say?

A: Yes, I am working on something with Mr Melody, you will receive it soon.

Q: How did you become involved with Zim dancehall?

A: I would accompany my friend Terry Vega to Beat Bakery Studios in Mbare. He was the musician and I was just there for him as a friend. This was until his producer, Elder Zindoga, taught me how to produce music. Killer T was there as well. I started in 2010, and grew up in Mbare.

Q: Who is your favourite artiste?

A: All of them. They are all good!

Q: What do you miss most after the death of Soul Jah Love?

A: Losing Soul Jah Love was painful. I am short of words to describe the pain, but it was God’s will. We will always appreciate his music. He was a hitmaker, no doubt.

Q: Is Zim dancehall still on the right path?

A: To be honest, too many people are in Zim dancehall now. The guys are doing well, good beats and songs. However, I feel the sound was top stuff back in the days compared to now.

Q: Any message for the youth?

A: Keep the fire burning. Let us remain united. We need support for progress. And more importantly, remember to pray. The Sunday Mail