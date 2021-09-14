Jah Prayzah, Killer T detained at airport after performing at G40 party

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Showbiz |

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah together with zim dancehall chanter Killer T performed at an alleged G40 private function held in Cape Town over the weekend but they were detained at Robert Mugabe International Airport on their way back.

Sources said that the two, together with their vocalists were detained for hours and told by airport operators that their Covid-19 certificates were not valid with some, however saying the move was political.

“They were held at the airport for hours by immigration and state agents claiming their Covid-19 testing certificates were not valid. However, it was clearly a political issue. They were being punished for performing at a party with G40 members; that’s very petty,” a source told the NewsHalks.

Jah Prayzah who became one of the most recognizable faces during the 2017 coup after releasing Kutonga Kwaro which has been associated with Mnangagwa’s rule was spotted entertaining Mnangagwa’s opponents.

According to videos posted by former ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere, the function was an All White Party and most G40 members were spotted including former minister and President Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Kasukuwere posted a couple of videos and images from the function.

“⁦@jahprayzah⁩ Exceptionally talented, one of Zimbabwe’s best musician. Keep it up chief, 100% local content. Tafara chose meeting Muzukuru,” read Kasukuwere’s caption on a Jah Prayzah performance video.

Moyo also posted some videos on his twitter timeline, with the caption “#HappeningRightNow Some alleged G40s getting down in Cape Town!” and “let the music play!”

Other musicians spotted at the event include gospel artist Sebastian Magacha.