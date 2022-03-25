Robert Mugabe Jnr wants to contest in Zvimba West and become MP

By Tafadzwa Nyikadzino | Zim Morning Post |

Former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Junior has reportedly set his eyes on contesting for the Zvimba West Legislative seat in the upcoming 2023 elections to secure power in his rural home.

Highly placed sources told the reporter that plans for him to contest for the seat are already in motion. The seat is currently held by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi.

But sources said Ziyambi is expected to give up the seat to Mugabe as he will be elevated to a senator.

“Mugabe is expected to contest for Zvimba West Constituency in 2023. Ziyambi Ziyambi is expected to give up the seat and be elevated to a senator to pave the way for Mugabe. The plans are already in motion. Soon the former President’s son will be familiarised with structures to prepare him to contest for the seat, “ said the source who refused to be named.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa were fruitless as his phone was not going through by the time of publishing.

The reports come after Mugabe publicly declared himself to be a “son of Zanu PF” yesterday at a rally in Chitungwiza and revealed that he was keen to continue with his father’s legacy.

“It’s like the family’s tradition. Since I was born all I know was Zanu PF. I am a Zanu PF child born in Zanu PF so it’s only right that I continue the legacy,” said Robert.

The move will likely unify President Mnangagwa with the Mugabe’s who developed frosty relations after Operation Restore Legacy which led to the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Since 2017, President Mnangagwa has allowed the Mugabe’s to keep hold of their wealth which includes “9 farms”, properties that were registered under Zanu PF and several business interests according to reports. He also facilitated for the former first lady Grace Mugabe to get government benefits for her service.