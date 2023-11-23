‘There is absolutely no justification to kill a fellow Zimbabwean’: Kasukuwere

This Tuesday 21 November marked exactly 6 years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa grabbed power from the late former President Robert Mugabe through a military coup.

It is the day when Mugabe was forced to resign after the military captured his residence and the capital city Harare demanding him to step down.

Mnangagwa was eventually installed as the next leader by the soldiers led by then Army General Constantino Chiwenga who is now the Vice President.

One of the victims, exiled former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said, under Mnangagwa’s administration, things have gotten worse amid “corruption, arrogance, poverty, disease and lack of leadership.”

“Today, HE RG (Robert Gabriel) Mugabe resigned as HOS after the coup and street protests. Let’s take stock 6 years down the line. We are more divided, conflict is everywhere, the Constitution is another piece of paper,” Kasukuwere said.

“The people are groaning under the weight of corruption, arrogance, poverty, disease and lack of leadership. Maybe, it’s about time we stepped back and become statesman.”

Kasukuwere believes that Zimbabwe’s national politics should centre on the people’s aspirations. He blasted Mnangagwa and his crew for allegedly sidelining the people who helped them to grab power in 2017.

“We can fight and do all we can, but at the end of the day it should be about our people. The monster that emerged out of 2017 is not stopping soon. It has no boundaries and knows no enemies or allies. Even those who marched with them are no longer safe.

“The pain I see is the majority of the people who are enduring massive poverty, in Domboshava, Chiredzi, Pfura, Nkayi and the entirety of our country.

“We have to find each other as Zimbabweans and rescue our country. The sanctions are biting now more than ever and it will be a question of time. No economy can work under our circumstances when we have to battle external and internal pressure. Step back and think through.

“The power of force has made it impossible for people to speak and be heard. However, l pray that the leaders in Harare step back a bit and stop this quick march into disaster.

“There are too many irons in the fire, internally, regionally and internationally. At the end of the day, the pain is felt by the people. As RGM would say, ‘I dare not allow anything untoward to happen to my people’.

“Maybe the time has come for the collective leadership in Zimbabwe to step back and not allow anything untoward to happen to our people.

“As I observe, slowly the pressure cooker is heating and a stitch in time saves nine. On this day, RGM put the country ahead of self. He knew that it was coup and unconstitutional but decided to save his country than help burn it.

“Dzungu day was welcomed by many and ‘revolutionary speeches’ delivered to an excited urban crowd and a bewildered rural folk. Time will tell whether the decision was correct,” he said.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar said there is a need for Zimbabwean to rise above political differences and unite.

He urged the security sector to cease carrying out instructions that will negatively affect them or their families.

“I write not because I was a victim, but because we should rise above our difference’s and become statesman.

“Zimbabwe is our country together and nothing will change that. Citizens are leaving in thousands every day and every week and hope is fading every minute.

“Eddie Cross is allowed to dream on, but, fellow countryman the path we are going is not going to work. Spare a moment for the child headed families in St Peter’s, Honde Valley, hungry families in Binga and the street kids and mothers.

“To the young man in the security services, don’t allow to be used to carry out instructions that will bite you and your family tomorrow.

“There is absolutely no justification to kill a fellow Zimbabwean because someone says so. Treat suspects and the accused with dignity for tomorrow is another day. Preserve yourself for the future,” he said.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital in 2019 from prostate cancer. He was buried in his rural home in Zvimba.

Mnangagwa tried to lay his remains at the National Heroes Acre to give the national shrine dignity but his family refused.