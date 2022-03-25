Nhlanhla ’Lux’ Dlamini expected to apply for bail on Monday after his arrest

By Ntombi Nkosi | IOL News |

Members of Operation Dudula say the arrest of their leader, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, is politically motivated.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday in connection with a house breaking case which was opened by Victor Ramerafe, 59, of Dobsonville in Soweto.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, on Sunday after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den.

Ramerafe was accompanied by EFF members on Tuesday to register the case.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said they were giving the police seven days to arrest Dlamini.

Dlamini’s case at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday was postponed until Monday for a bail hearing.

Dlamini’s supporters on Friday gathered at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

“Politicians want to disturb our movement because what we are doing here is for everyone.

“We are sick and tired of all these illegal immigrants in our country, we are suffocating,” said Sello Mahibille, the leader of the movement in Tshwane.

He said they were disappointed at the police and questioned why the police did not arrest Dlamini on the day of the raid.

Tambo said the EFF would not comment because it wanted the law to take its course.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane was not available for a comment.