Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nhlanhla ’Lux’ Dlamini expected to apply for bail on Monday after his arrest

Crimes & CourtsInternationalNews
By IOL News 20,885
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was allegedly arrested after criminal charges were laid against him at the Dobsonville Police Station. (Image: Phill Magakoe via Getty Images)
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was allegedly arrested after criminal charges were laid against him at the Dobsonville Police Station. (Image: Phill Magakoe via Getty Images)

By Ntombi Nkosi | IOL News |

Members of Operation Dudula say the arrest of their leader, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, is politically motivated.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday in connection with a house breaking case which was opened by Victor Ramerafe, 59, of Dobsonville in Soweto.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, on Sunday after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den.

Ramerafe was accompanied by EFF members on Tuesday to register the case.

Related Articles

Maimane slams Zanu-PF: ‘We can’t deal with immigration…

49,265

EFF rejects calls to lift ban on alcohol sales during…

28,619

Home Affairs Deputy Minister apologises to Malema for…

15,062

Chaos during SONA debate as Malema accuses Ramaphosa of…

37,159

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said they were giving the police seven days to arrest Dlamini.

Dlamini’s case at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday was postponed until Monday for a bail hearing.

Dlamini’s supporters on Friday gathered at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

“Politicians want to disturb our movement because what we are doing here is for everyone.

“We are sick and tired of all these illegal immigrants in our country, we are suffocating,” said Sello Mahibille, the leader of the movement in Tshwane.

He said they were disappointed at the police and questioned why the police did not arrest Dlamini on the day of the raid.

Tambo said the EFF would not comment because it wanted the law to take its course.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane was not available for a comment.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments