Police ban CCC Epworth rally, cite ‘lack of manpower to cover the meeting’

Police in Zimbabwe have banned another opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by-elections rally which was supposed to be held in Epworth on Thursday citing the excuse that they did not have “adequate manpower to cover the meeting”.

This is the fifth time the authorities have stopped a CCC rally in less than three months. CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was supposed to address the rally just a day before the by-elections which are set to be held on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the party leadership, police said they had no manpower to cover the CCC rally because the staff will be deployed at polling stations.

“I acknowledge receipt of your notification letter dated 21 March 2022 in respect of the above heading whereby you intend to hold a Public Political Gathering at Olympic Stadium. Epworth, Harare, on the 24th of March 2022 from 1100 hours to 1600 hour,” read the letter.

“However, your meeting has not been sanctioned for security reasons.

“We have no adequate manpower to cover the meeting. Our manpower has already been deployed to various polling stations in preparation for the by-elections slated for Saturday 26 March 2022.”

While CCC rallies were being banned, Zanu-PF went ahead with its meetings. On Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed his supporters in Chitungwiza without hindrance.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the electoral play field was uneven.

“They’re allowed to commandeer public buses and forcibly shut down schools for their boring rallies yet CCC is banned from holding a rally in the very same province.

“The electoral playing field is uneven. The regime is not fit to govern. We need new leaders,” Mahere said.